Zuffa returns (?), Khabib to 170, WWE star to MMA and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

209 what? Last at UFC 209 there was no Nick Diaz, there was no Nate Diaz, hell there wasn’t even a Russian off-brand Diaz brother on the card to entertain us. Save for some crazy comebacks on the free undercard and Alistair Overeem knee-ing Mark Hunt back to Japan circa 2008, UFC 209 largely fell flat on the Stockton streets.

Out of roughly $60.00 USD of buyer’s remorse comes a boatload of MMA rumors to numb the pain.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Wake up on your couch, count the coins in your couch then watch some bootleg Diaz brothers fights before you read your post-UFC209 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

The highly anticipated UFC Fight Pass reboot is closer than you think. Along with the already rumored regional UFC belts tossed about new owners are seriously considering UFC gimmick matches to spike Fight Pass subs. Loser leaves towns? Win in you’re in? Throwback fights? Have all been put on the table.

Former WWE champion and NCAA wrestler Jack Swagger may be considering a move to MMA. Swagger has already trained with wrestlers turned MMA fighters and would likely only need one major offer to nudge him towards a full time transition

Huge if true but some conspiracy theories crossover with rumors. This rumor has circled the drain for months but there has been preliminary talks of many of the key players behind Zuffa’s rise to greatness wanting back in the sport. It may not be this year, next year or three years but sources say it would be big surprise if these well-known pieces never returned to combat sports in some form

Sources close to the situation say most of the UFC’s strategy in free agency has boiled down to more of a cost-cutting move. The let 5 walk sign 1 rule is part of a larger demand to slash costs by the new ownership group

As expected rumors are Khabib Nurmagomedov in hot water with promotional brass. Don’t be shocked if the UFC officials continue to strongly nudge the unbeaten Russian to switch weight classes in one to two fights

