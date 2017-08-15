Zab Judah KOing Floyd Mayweather in sparring news from fake reporter tricked the MMA Internet

Dateline, Las Vegas, Nevada where an ace beat reporter Mario Saunders (?) from the Las Vegas Post (…….um) is live tweeting Zab Judah knocking out Floyd Mayweather during a recent sparring session (lol). The Mayweather-McGregor hype train is running out of tracks and the news cycle has melted down to its dumbest possible incarnation.

Just going to stand back and watch breaking news develop before our eyes. Grab your popcorn and watch Fake News brewed right before your eyes.

I don't know why but I believe this guy… #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/6fy5DIhOJi — JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) August 15, 2017

Yes! Let the May-Mac facehugger consume you

UPDATE TO OUR ZAB/Floyd Tweets:

Until additional eyes and ears in Vegas can confirm what we read, and had confirmed via telephone—deleted. — Dirty South TV (@DirtySouthTV) August 15, 2017

LOL

The same thing was written two years ago. So that Dirty South TV guy tweeting that shit isn't worth your time.https://t.co/ng13amg3Cs — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 15, 2017

But wait there’s more

Yes. "More to come" from the guy with 14 tweets and who writes for the "Las Vegas Post" which, as @marc_raimondi noted, doesn't exist. pic.twitter.com/DsLfXqRZ0a — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 15, 2017

lol which one of you is mario saunders pic.twitter.com/2zrO91oYyP — Grey Johnson (@BoxrecGrey) August 15, 2017

We’ve officially reached the point where made-up social media accounts are breaking made up news. Can Mayweather vs. McGregor never end?

All that is left for actual MMA news outlet to post and run with this completely fictional story

Zab Judah knocks out Floyd Mayweather in sparring https://t.co/G0TqV49gbw — Brandon Vera (@Verafied) August 15, 2017

Mayweather suffers a KO during sparring https://t.co/jMnfwiKTps — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 15, 2017

Thank you, based Fight Gods you are firm, fair and downright hilarious

If Zab Judah knocks out Floyd in sparring… Conor better get a good lawyer, coz he might murder Floyd. 😬 — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) August 15, 2017