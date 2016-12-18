Yeah, Mickey Gall called out Dan Hardy but then The Outlaw roasted the hell out of him on Twitter

Mickey Gall is the UFC’s unofficial prospect killer. After destroying the hopes and dreams of both Sage Northcutt and CM Punk in consecutive fights, PK Mickey Gall proceed to call out none other than retired UFC welterweight Dan Hardy. Wait, what?

In his post-fight promo, at least Gall knew he was going to cut on a promo on but the 24 year old hit a hard left hand turn on his career path with the call out of Hardy. In theory, Gall versus a retuning Hardy would be intriguing inside and outside the cage. Gall is cocky as hell and Hardy now goes from the brash young gun to playing the role of the grizzled veteran.

If Dan Hardy does return to the UFC in 2017 how poetic would it be to see, the former welterweight title challenger and current UFC color commentator knocking out Mickey Gall? For his part, Hardy is already passively aggressively roasting Gall on Twitter and he used a well-placed emoji to.

Was he old enough to watch the @UFC when I was still fighting? 😂 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 18, 2016

Yup, now we want to see Hardy shut-up Gall.