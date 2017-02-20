Word is bond, Dean! Fan makes tattoo bet with Elias Theodorou and The Spartan is holding him to it

Don’t write checks on twitter, you won’t cash. Elias Theodorou is holding his followers to their word, as Dean Pascoe found out:

@EliasTheodorou Shout me out in your win speech and I'll get a tattoo of you and your LOVELY hair! — Dean Pascoe (@HaroldBishopsLC) February 17, 2017

I speak for everyone here at MiddleEasy, and the MMA community at large, when I say we are looking forward to your new ink, Dean. Might we make a few suggestions?

UPDATE: