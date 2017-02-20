MMA Rundown

Word is bond, Dean! Fan makes tattoo bet with Elias Theodorou and The Spartan is holding him to it

Don’t write checks on twitter, you won’t cash. Elias Theodorou is holding his followers to their word, as Dean Pascoe found out:

I speak for everyone here at MiddleEasy, and the MMA community at large, when I say we are looking forward to your new ink, Dean. Might we make a few suggestions?

UPDATE:

