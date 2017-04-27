Wolf Tickets Alert: Gross. Garbrandt and Dillashaw play nice, bond over love and marriage

At this rate Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw will be jobbing out to Raphael Assuncao by the fall. In the good old days of professional wrestling wrestlers would never not be in character when visible to the public eye. Don’t. Ever. Break kayfabe.

We want to believe that all of Team Alpha Male hates Dillashaw with every ounce of their shirtless hearts. As UFC writers penned it, Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male to train full-time with former TAM striking coach Duane Ludwig and the bond of California bros was not repairable.

The Alpha Male-Dillashaw story line would get even juicier when word of a sparring video where Cody knocked out TJ was thought to be in possession of TAM coaches. Now former bros are foes on this season of The Ultimate Fighter and looked like the MMA booking team had a genuine organic grade A beef on their plates.

Then Cody Garbrandt proposed to his girlfriend, announced it on social media and for some reasons that would make Macho Man Randy Savage roll-over in his grave T.J. Dillashaw congratulated his rival not once but twice for the world to see. Stop ruining the gimmick TJ!!!

Bill Watts just fired TJ. Kayfabe motherfucker. pic.twitter.com/PRZY4BZqv8 — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) April 27, 2017

UPDATE: For love of all things holy, now instead of burying his opponent for being soft Cody just gave him a virtual bro hug. Garbrandt and Dillashaw respect the business dammit!!!