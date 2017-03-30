Whoa. Boxer David Haye says the UFC has offered him Jimi Manuwa on the Conor-Floyd card

Could it be? No way. Is this real life? Now according to people in the know not only is the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather mega crossover super fight happening but it will feature other MMA vs. boxing fights on the undercard?

What. The. Fuck.

Next up on the conspiracy train to riches is famous, respected (somewhat) multi-time boxing heavyweight champion David Haye saying the UFC has already approached him about a fight. Maybe Haye is crazy. Maybe UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa knew something when he called out the boxing world after his KO win over Cory Anderson at UFC London. 2017 in combat sports could be the most unreal yet.

Read aloud Haye’s quote in recent online Q and A session and try to come up with your own crazy out of this world MMA vs. boxing super-card