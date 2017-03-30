Whoa. Boxer David Haye says the UFC has offered him Jimi Manuwa on the Conor-Floyd card
Could it be? No way. Is this real life? Now according to people in the know not only is the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather mega crossover super fight happening but it will feature other MMA vs. boxing fights on the undercard?
What. The. Fuck.
Next up on the conspiracy train to riches is famous, respected (somewhat) multi-time boxing heavyweight champion David Haye saying the UFC has already approached him about a fight. Maybe Haye is crazy. Maybe UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa knew something when he called out the boxing world after his KO win over Cory Anderson at UFC London. 2017 in combat sports could be the most unreal yet.
Read aloud Haye’s quote in recent online Q and A session and try to come up with your own crazy out of this world MMA vs. boxing super-card
“I was very impressed with his quick knock out the other night at the O2 Arena. If any of the mixed martial artists can convert over to be a successful boxer he has definitely got the body shape and style to do so.
“Yeah we have heard from Manuwa’s management and the UFC so it is something that we are looking at at the moment.
“Obviously it is a little way off being confirmed. But it is a fight that would unify a lot of the fans from both UFC and boxing and make a mega event.”