We’re still watching this video of WWE’s Gentleman Jack Gallagher win his MMA debut by choke out

No, seriously that’s the WWE’s Gentleman Jack Gallagher. That’s Gentleman Jack Gallagher in an actual MMA fight. Every Monday night we see Gentleman Jack Gallagher on Raw, wrestling in the cruiserweight division but we’ve found his first MMA fight from 2015 and now we can’t stop watching it.

Check out the start of Gallagher’s 2-0 MMA career when he was simply known as Jack Claffey. Also, try to ask why Jack Gallagher is so much better at MMA than CM Punk is. Show some decorum.