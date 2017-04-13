Way Back Wednesday: Prime B.J. Penn fights the Fireball Kid Takanomi Gomi

Rizin got me all nostalgic on a Wednesday… and the weed isn’t helping.

So let’s fire up the Way Back Machine, and head to the island of Oahu and the Hawaiian capital of Honolulu. Back in 2003, a prime 25 year old B.J Penn, at the time the UFC Lightweight champion, and Takanori Gomi who had just lost his Shooto World Lightweight belt faced off at Rumble on the Rock 4.

Now that BJ Penn is working with Gary Marinovich, I expect the return of this animal.