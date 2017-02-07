Watch: Zombie! Here’s the full Korean Zombie walkout filmed from the UFC Houston crowd

All the chills. On Saturday night at UFC Houston The Korean Zombie didn’t write a storybook ending but drew up the perfect graphic novel twist ending. Before the human formerly known as Chan Sung Jung uppercutted Dennis Bermudez into a nonfunctional brain nap, he had to walk to the cage.

The Korean Zombie always had one of the best walkouts in the sport and nearly three years since his last UFC walkout, the featherweight cult hero did not disappoint. Turn your speakers up to 11 as you watch TKZ make his way through the curtains and into the cage with the grunge rock tones of The Cranberries “Zombie” blasting you back to sometime in the mid 1990s.