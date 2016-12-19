Watch: USADA interrupts date night, tracks Mighty Mouse down at a convenience store to pee in a cup

When the UFC outsourced their drug testing to USADA who knew they were so vigilant with their testing procedures. It seems like Mighty Mouse Johnson has been in the crosshairs of USADA ever since the program began. The United States Anti Doping Agency really wants to catch the UFC’s flyweight champion doing some dumb shit when Mighty Mouse is usually just chilling with his family at home playing video games.

USADA’s latest attempt to catch Jonson red handed occurred last night, when the champ and his wife were on a date night. USADA called, date night was halted and Mighty Mouse found the nearest convenience store and took a piss in a cup in the name of a safer MMA sport. Thanks USADA?