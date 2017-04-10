Watch: Uncle Joey Diaz has the final/best say on the wild Daniel Cormier towel controversy

Joey Diaz is the truth. When in doubt on pretty much any situation in life or in MMA life, the answer is simply go ask what the hell Joey Diaz thinks on the matter. After UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made the weigh-ins interesting thanks to maybe or maybe not leaning on a towel, the MMA world was shaken to it’s dehydrated core.

Luckily the MMA Gods blessed this world with our Uncle Diaz, who also happened to be in Buffalo during UFC 210 weekend performing a stand-up comedy show with Joe Rogan. Backstage Rogan put on his journalism hat and conducted an impromptu interview with Diaz on all things DC. The results are one part hilarious one part fascinating and another part 100% factual.

No matter the road Diaz takes he always gets to his destination and the MMA world is more insightful for it.