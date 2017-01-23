Watch: UFC fighter Katlyn Chookagian subs Barstool Sports intern 19 times in 4 minutes, headkicks him

One day watching a random sports reporter, newscaster, wacky FM DJ or intern getting completely destroyed by a pro MMA fighter will get old. Today is not that day. Thanks to see UFC bantamweight Katlyn Chookagian we can now enjoy an UFC fighter beating the ever living fuck out of a Barstool Sports intern for roughly four minutes of cage time.

During that four minutes of cage time, intern Robbie Fox was submitted 19 different times before he was dropped by a nasty head kick from Chookagian. Complete domination. Watch the video all the way through just to hear the very loud sound of Chookagian’s shin versus the face of Fox.

Thank you for your service intern Robbie Fox.

Props to our friends at Fightful for the find