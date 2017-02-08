Watch UFC 208 headliner Germaine de Randamie box and KO a man back in 2007

Gender equality! Just a heads up, it rarely ends well when a trained female prize fighter fights an amateur dude. In the case of Germaine de Randamie, her boxing match from 2007 with some random dude out to prove a point did not end well at all for the human with one X and one Y chromosome.

On Saturday at UFC 208, de Randamie will challenge Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC featherweight title. De Randamie is on a modest two fight winning streak in the UFC but according to this video from 2007 she is on an impressive 1-0 (1 KO) win streak versus dumbass untrained guys trying box her up.

Let’s watch a 22 year old Germaine de Randamie beat the brakes off a male in a boxing match in some kind of inter-gender Dutch fight club.