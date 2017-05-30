Watch the full Ben Askren vs. Agilan Thangalapani fight from the old school Pride ref cam

There is no better to watch a fight than through the eyes of MMA referee. Even a ho-hum Ben Askren fight is made infinitely better just by watching the former Olympian dominate his foes from a camera mounted on the body of MMA official. In lieu of ONE Championship coming out with hologram television technology watching all their fights from their Dynasty of Heroes event in ref POV is the next best thing.

Check out the co-main event between the unbeaten Askren and the previously unbeaten Agilan Thangalapani in the perspective of the third man in the cage. Funky takedowns are even funkier when viewed at odd referee body cam angles.