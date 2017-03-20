Watch: The best part of UFC London was Viking fans chanting/singing at Gunnar Nelson

Ain’t no party like a Viking party because a Viking don’t stop because they’re there mostly to conquer new found lands. In MMA , when you think life of the party you immediately think of Iceland welterweight Gunnar Nelson and his many facial expressions. To put it mildly, Nelson was overcome with emotion following his decision win over Alan Jouban in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night London.

Just look at that Gunnar face.

When your boy comes through with the dank. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/0JpK0hknHu — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 18, 2017

No, now really look into Gunnar Nelson’s happy soul and feel the emotions through your screen.

Maybe Nelson’s flood of human feelings were in part because of the overwhelming support the London crowd showed him throughout his three round scrap. Listen to a crew of Viking Nelson fans hijack the English crowd with some kind of barbaric amazing chant directed at Nelson.