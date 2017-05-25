Watch: Russian fighter loses by TKO then gets slapped by his trainer, who is also his mom

Mother knows best but Russian fighter moms really know what’s up. For anyone who has ever been slapped upside your head for disrespecting your mom, this post is for you. Russian MMA’s attempts to overtake Japanesse MMA for most outrageous acts of cage fighting are coming along nicely.

Earlier today at Fight Nights Global 67 Russian fighter Viktor Kichigin did not listen his coach and got himself TKO’d. A pretty standard loss except Kichigin’s head coach is his mom; and his mom was pissed off her freaking son was not listening to her instructions. Kids, right?

Get up! Get up! This is what Victor heard after this brutal GNP KO. Just Mom Kichigin way (FNG) pic.twitter.com/Tdafks4wHO — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 25, 2017

Then his mom slapped some sense into her beaten son post-fight. Holy shit. Don’t. Make. Eye contact with Momma Kichigin right now.

Jesus, that was a brutal beatdown at FNG. Grigoriy Kichigin got his ass kicked, and then his mom slapped the shit out of him afterwards. pic.twitter.com/TJgWyGKDx8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 25, 2017

Sorry Momma