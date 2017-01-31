Watch: Paul Heyman mentions Ronda Rousey on Monday Night Raw to set-up an angle?

Ladies and gentleman, before you give up on the idea of Ronda Rousey returning to a WWE ring, do yourself a favor and follow the clues. The day after Rousey’s name gets named dropped during a very important Paul Heyman promo on the biggest Monday Night Raw of the year, UFC President Dana White suggests that The Rowdy One may be done with the UFC. Coincidence?

In the worlds of professional wrestling and to a lesser but a still strong extent mixed martial arts you simply can’t believe in coincidences.

So while Paul Heyman and his client Brock Lesnar set-up a WrestleMania 33 match with Goldberg, notice how causally the name Ronda Rousey is dropped into a WWE televised event. Post-Royal Rumble, live on Monday Night Raw, the road to WrestleMania has begun and now there may be chance in some capacity Ronda dot Rousey dot pro wrestler dot com may be on it?

For context check the full Heyman and Lesnar segment from last night’s edition of Raw