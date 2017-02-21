Watch: Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald just had their first psycho vs. murderer face off
How do we say this without ending up tossed into the trunk of an unmarked limo tinted BMW? Paul Daley is a very human being. Rory MacDonald is a well-adjusted Canadian citizen. When Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald meet in the Bellator cage on May 19th there will be blood and a MMA violence vortex will open up om this world.
This morning in London, Daley and MacDonald had their first face off and their soulless stares lived up to the hype. Can’t. Wait.
Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald face off at the London press conference. Pretty intense. pic.twitter.com/z3x9xzGrbQ
