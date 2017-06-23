Watch: Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison trains for MMA debut and she already has hands

So apparently the World Series of Fighting is now called the Professional Fighters League? Say what now? Kayla Harrison competes for the World Professional Series of Fighting Fighters League and that’s a great thing for the sport. Only 26 years old and already a two-time Olympic gold medalist at 78 KGs in Judo, Harrison is coming soon and you should really go out your way to check in the 2018 WPSFFL schedule.

Already an five star grappler, Harrison is working with Team Sityodtong Boston ( oh hi, Kenny Florian) to develop her striking skills. From the looks of these raw training footage Harrison has already come along way with her hands. Natural power and pop on the pads from five foot eight future MMA fighter.

Cyborg versus Harrison in 2019 when the UFC buys out the WPSFFL? *all the thinking emoji faces*