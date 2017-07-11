Watch: Oh Jesus, after the presser Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Sr. went toe to toe

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Sr. FTW!!! It was a shit show but what a glorious shit show. Maybe Conor McGregor for after the live press conference. Backstage when McGregor got a chance to address the media one on one, he was confronted by an invading Floyd Mayweather Sr.

The ensuing Floyd Sr. versus Mac verbal showdown may or may not be better than the August 26th pay-per-view.

Conor talks about seeing Floyd and his father… …then his father shows up. "Your boy's in trouble senior!" https://t.co/9y9ZcsiluO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 11, 2017

Full video below