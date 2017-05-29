Watch: Michael Bisping’s teen son is out here lateral dropping, tapping out grown men in his backyard

It’s good to be a Bisping. With Michael Bisping awaiting GSP, a Diaz brother, Anderson Silva or the winner of a made up UFC interim title to face next, the current UFC 185 pound champion has had a lot more time to spend with his family. Over the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Castle de Count featured the first annual Callum Bisping Invitational.

Callum Bisping is the 15-year-old teen son of Michael, and he is already taller than his old man is. A high school wrestler in California let’s watch first hand footage of the CBI as teen Bisping takes on all challengers; pinning several and embarrassing most by submission.

The future is bright for Callum and the UFC middleweight (or light heavyweight) division may have another Bisping roaming it’s ranks ten years from now.