Watch: Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J Dillashaw at UFC 217 gets a cool, classic Adult Swim stylized trailer

The build-up to UFC 217 should surely include a media tour stop on the set of Space Ghost Coast to Coast. Could Cody Garbrandt keep up with the hard-nosed interview style of Space Ghost? Would Zorak offend T.J Dillashaw?

These important questions need to be answered during the build-up to UFC 217. In lieu of getting Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre guest spots on Sealab 2021, here is an old school Adult Swim style trailer for Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J Dillashaw by Nick Merkadoe.