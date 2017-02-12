Watch both times Germaine de Randamie hit Holly Holm after the bell and still won the title

Is it too late to make mixed martial arts illegal in the state of New York again? In part thanks to some questionable judging and (fight) God-awful officiating, UFC 208 in Brooklyn had a cursed black cloud floating right above the Octagon at all times. The weirdness of the lackluster UFC 208 pay per view came to a head during the Germaine de Randamie versus Holly Holm main event.

The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight was already sketchy due to a clear lack of Cyborg participation but to top it all off the referee in the cage for the main event fucked up on multiple occasions.

Somehow at the conclusion of two of the five rounds the referee in the cage was late on the draw as de Randamie punched Holm after the bell to end the round had sounded not once but twice.

Three times a charm? Watch as the UFC’s new featherweight champion wobbles Holm with a clear strike after the horn and then does the same exact thing at the end of the next round.

And for the world’s reaction to Germaine de Randamie and her bending of the rules of MMA.

Holm lands a nice head kick that wobbles de Randamie. De Randamie counters with a combo & throws MORE punches at Holm after the bell. — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 12, 2017

Ref get the fu@k out of here man #ufc208 — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) February 12, 2017

Holm's corner reaction to the late punch #UFC208 pic.twitter.com/BIEohOhkwO — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 12, 2017

"If it happens again, I will take a point away" SO I GUESS YOU CAN FOUL FOR 3 ROUNDS STRAIGHT. LOL. #FoulAsMuchAsPossible — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 12, 2017