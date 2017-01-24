Watch an 8-bit NES Mystic Mac box Floyd Mayweather in Conor McGregor’s Punch Out!!

Finally. If the world wants to drag everyone kicking and screaming down the path of a Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather boxing or MMA or kickboxing dream fight then at least have a cool 80s video game tie-in to the fight. In 1987, Nintendo gave the world a sequel to a port of both the Punch-Out!! and Super Punch-Out!! arcade games and dubbed it Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!.

Mike Tyson in 1987 was nearing his peak in terms of his pop culture popularity and having him as a video game boss just put the boxer over the top. Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! revolutionized the way sports games were made and how important sport licensing was to their sales.

Which brings us to 2017 and the need for Conor McGregor to have his own version of Punch-Out!!. Thanks to this new video we have an 8-bit Mystic Mac facing a Mayweather boss battle in all the glory of the NES classic. Take all of our quarters until an actual playable version of Conor McGregor’s Punch Out!! is made with current MMA fighter serving as min-boss battles.