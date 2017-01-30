Watch: Amanda Nunes jumps out of her seat, goes crazy like us when Jorge Masvidal KO’s Cowboy

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes speaks for all of us. When her teammate at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal knocked down Cowboy Cerrone to close out the first round of their co-main event, our bodies had no idea how to react to the shock of it all. Like the collective body of the MMA world while sitting front row at UFC Denver, Nunes reaction sums up the end of Cerrone’s four fight welterweight win streak.

Thanks to new video from @FurysFightPicks during Jorge Masvidal’s biggest UFC moment, you can now view it in the form a very Amanda Nunes prism. Jump out of your seat, scream in joy, raise your hands in victory as Masvidal knocks out Cerrone for the first of two times during his welterweight fight at UFC Denver.