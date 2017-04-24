Watch: Al Iaquinta says Dana White should go fuck himself, he’s not a fighter after bad event quote

Al Iaquinta has had enough. Fresh off the biggest win of his UFC career Iaquinta is doubling down on his war with UFC management on rights for fighters on the current UFC roster. Has Iaquinta lost his mind or is he speaking the truth?

Hey @ufc go fuck yourself — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 23, 2017

If his “Hey @ufc go fuck yourself” wasn’t clear enough, Iaquinta lost his mind today on the MMA Hour and specifically called out UFC President Dana White for his critiques of fighter performances and so called bad events.

Ragin' Al Iaquinta on #TheMMAHour "And [Dana White] gonna say 'the best part is the ride home'? Kidding me? Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/cdy93adTqI — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 24, 2017

Burn that bridge Iaquinta then remake it again only to bathe it flames one more time.

Full interview below