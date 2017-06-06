Watch: A year after his death Kimbo Slice’s brother talks growing up in Miami, partying with Elton John

There will never be another Kimbo Slice. Whether he was fighting in backyard, illegal gym smoker, The Ultimate Fighter, or under the CBS Sports banner, when Kimbo Slice put up his fists the Combat Sports world stopped spinning for a brief moment.

One year ago this week, Kimbo had a heart attack and could not be brought to life. Slice memories lives on through the grainy footage of his Street MMA as well as the people he interacted with during his life. Kimbo’s brother Devon Ferguson appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter today to discuss that sibling Slice life, his brother’s rise to fame and one story of music legend Elton John partying with the Ferguson bros and being awe struck by Kimbo.

“Candle In The Wind” but about Kimbo is a remix that needs to happen.