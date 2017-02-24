Watch: A hyped Joey Diaz maps out the UFC’s 170lb division, ends up at Khabib vs. Conor

Uncle Joey Diaz you are a (fight) God damn hero. If current UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard were ever teleported to a different dimension or hurt in a Nuclear Power Plant accident where they lived but lost their sense of sight, the UFC’s only real option is to hand the books over to Joey Diaz. Sure Diaz’s doesn’t know all the fighters names but he’d do what is best for business.

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Diaz Diaz-splained the UFC’s welterweight division to both Rogan and Brendan Schaub. Both Schaub and Rogan lose their shit and were left in tears at the powers of Diaz’s ability to map out an entire fight promotion. Watch in amazement as our Uncle Diaz breaks down the UFC for all of us.

Uncle Joey matchmaker the Welterweight division in less than 1 minute. Just. Like. That. pic.twitter.com/5SJjoClB9W — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) February 23, 2017

H/T to distant Diaz relative FrontRowBrian for the clip