Watch: A cartoon Conor McGregor destroys Floyd Mayweather, an all-star cast of fans mark out

Is the tide turning for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather super-mega-crossover fight? Not just behind the scenes, as the percentage points slowly creep up on the likelihood of the fight ever getting made but also the public’s perception of the “dream match-up”? In a weird car crash or random YouTube guy getting hit in the balls video kind of way, maybe Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is something we actually want to see happen in 2017.

The proposed boxing match would be so dumb, so fun, so over the top,so nonsensical, that it would great in the end of the world type of way.

Thanks to excellent 3d artist and animator Mojahed Fudailat here is a realistic simulation of what may happen when UFC champion Conor McGregor faces off with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. The animation comes complete with epic crowd reaction shots as well as bonus post-fight locker room footage.

Yup, 100% realistic sim.