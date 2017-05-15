Wait what? Nick Diaz says he scored it Jorge Masvidal over Demian Maia, head punches beat squeezing

This is actually pretty shocking. Of all people in the MMA world, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu apostle Nick Diaz gave Demian Maia no love for his UFC 211 win? Diaz’s war against MMA judging and the overall scoring system in the sport is well documented or maybe Jorge Masvidal street cred has formed a 209 bias in the eldest Diaz bro.

Thanks to his Snapchat account, we now know the true feelings of Nicholas Diaz and how he scored the old school grappler versus striker match-up at UFC 211. Per official the Stockton scoring criteria punches to the head are valued over squeezing your opponent like a human Jansport. Or striking shit is greater than that hugging shit according to future chill MMA judge Nick Diaz.