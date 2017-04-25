Video: Worlds Colliding! Diaz bros party with the Wu-Tang Clan at Cannabis Cup festival

When I say Wu, you say Tang. Diaz??? Brothers?!? Over the weekend at the High Times Cannabis Cup the Stockton Ninjas met the Killer Bees and for a single moment all was right with the world.

As honorary guests of High Times, Nick and Nate Diaz were treated like royalty at the Cannabis Cup festival. Jumping from booth to booth, taking pictures with fans, handing out free weed samples and hanging out backstage are just some of things that occurred on Tour de Diaz.

Oh and then the Diaz Brothers partied backstage with the mother fucking Wu-Tang Clan after the crew’s set. Too perfect. Protect ya neck and light up because the worlds of the Diaz Brothers and the Wu-Tang Clan just merged into one.