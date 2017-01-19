Video: Whoa. Chael Sonnen storms out of a interview, asks for the fucking microphone

Um hi Marc Raimondi. Is the pressure getting to Chael Sonnen? It’s rare to ever see Chael Sonnen lose his cool in any capacity. At the Bellator 170 open workouts, not only did Sonnen lose his cool but he stormed off in the middle of interview, cursed out the reporter and tired to steal the microphone.

What’s going on here? Chael Sonnen lives talking into a microphone almost as much as he loves out wrestling his opponents.

What ticked off Sonnen? It’s hard to tell, maybe the mind games of Tito Ortiz, the weight of his first fight in a handful of years or nerves from debuting with a new promotion. Check out Sonnen’s interview with MMA Fighting that starts normal enough then goes down in a flaming heap of verbiage for the final 25 seconds or so of the one on one.