Video: When keeping it Hendo goes wrong. Fighter dislocates shoulder on first punch

·
Regional MMA is full of dreamers and big finishers, mismatched and undiscovered talent.  But some fighter’s dream too big and reach to high toward the sun, only to fall like Iracus to a watery grave.

Take a gander at Luiz Dutra throw a huge overhand right to start the fight, only to rip his arm out of socket and end his night early.

It’s a solid reminder that not everyone is built to strike like the legend, Dan Henderson.

Image result for dan henderson pushing grill

