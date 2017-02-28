Video: We watch Nick Diaz smoke, show off a big bag of weed then hit the club

Nick and Nate Diaz are both not fighting at UFC 209 this weekend in Las Vegas. This oversight of non-Diaz brothers matchmaking is almost indefensible on the UFC’s part. On the Nick Diaz’s end, he seems to be taking the fact that he is not fighting at UFC 209 extremely well.

Diaz is taking it so well that he just smoked some weed then hit the club to hang out with a gang of beautiful women. Off-season Nick Diaz may be our new favorite Nick Diaz. In honor of UFC 209 not having any Diaz Bro fighting on the card, let’s mourn the loss the 209 way; consuming mass amounts legal marijuana while surrounded by gorgeous human beings.

We all mourn in our own way.