Video: Watch Urijah Faber Get a Balloon Inflated Inside His Nose

If you were to ask me what was the deciding factor that allowed Cody Garbrandt to defeat Dominick Cruz, I’d point directly to his use of cranial facial release therapy.

This revolutionary medical process of blowing up a rubber balloon inside an athlete’s nostril, not only gives them some nasty snot rockets, given Cody’s performance, it also gives you never before seen incredible footwork that allows you to beat a legendary bantamweight.

So naturally, he is sharing this amazing therapy with his coaches, starting with Urijah Faber. And Faber is definitely not into it.