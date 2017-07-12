Video: Watch Snoop Dogg Smoke Weed During Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Quite simply this is one of the finest moments in UFC history.

Of course, as soon as it was announced that Snoop Dogg was going to be commentating for the UFC, it was bound to happen. But that doesn’t stop it from being amazing to see.

SNOOP IS NOW SMOKING A JOINT ON CAMERA!! #ContenderSeries pic.twitter.com/9N3yWM3xHv — McDuckMMA (@McDuckMMA) July 12, 2017

When Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series features an alternative audio stream called the Snoopcast, you’re basically asking Snoop Dogg to come over and smoke weed at your fights. You can’t be upset when he does it. Personally, I think it’s rude to invite Snoop Dogg anywhere and expect he isn’t going to get high. Respect what the man is about.

Look at the playful on Snoop’s face as he sparks up. That’s a man that knows he’s getting away with a crime and loves it.

Oddly enough, Snoop Dogg knockout calls are actually amazingly refreshing and ruthlessly hilarious. You instantly realize he would be the greatest person in the world to watch UFC with.

Snoop Dogg with the greatest knockout call of our generation. #ContenderSeries pic.twitter.com/pReFj6ydkA — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 12, 2017

We can only hope that Dana White and the overlords at WME don’t kill this beautiful bizarre freak show. The Snoopcast is our ‘rose that grew from the concrete’, that spark of the bizarro that has somehow came to life in this bleak time of corporate MMA. I pray that somehow Urijah Faber and Snoop getting liquored up, smoking weed, and singing lullabies after fighters get KOed flies under Big Brother watchful eye and we can enjoy this marvelous gift from the MMA Gods.