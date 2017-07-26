Video: Watch Jon Jones Straight Disrespect Luke Thomas at UFC 214 Press Conference

Luke Thomas, 2017’s #1 ranked beefcake in MMA journalism, was straight-up, dressed down by the GOAT Jon Jones. Check out the video below. Luke Thomas asks Jones what seems to be a fairly innocuous question, but Jones ain’t hearing it.

While I haven’t quite figured out the root cause of Jones’s dislike for Luke, this isn’t their first bizarre interaction. Back in Luke Thomas’s terrestrial days, Jones conducted an entire interview in a British accent. Radio listeners of 106.7 The Fan across the D.C. beltway were gifted this wonderful peak into the mind of (a hopefully coked up) Jon Jones. Apparently, just like other great artists, the world’s greatest martial artist is eccentric as fuck. I only wished he continued to occasional do interviews in random accents. It’s a fantastic gimmick.