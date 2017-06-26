Video: Watch Felice Herrig Chokes the Shit Out of Justine Kish… Literally

Sometimes the Jiu Jitsu gods make you choose between losing your consciousness and losing your shit. When confronted with this choice at UFC fight Night in Oklahoma City, Justine Kish chose a one way ticket to brown town. Let’s watch Felice Herrig actually choke the crap out of her opponent in the octagon.

Justine Kish shit the cage #UFCOKC a close look at when and where pic.twitter.com/buTFd5UjJ9 — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) June 26, 2017

Props to Felice Herrig who is quietly building a case to become the Ryan Bader of the woman’s Bantamweight division.