Video: Walk Off Knee to the Head Knocks Out Marcin Held at UFC Stockholm

Damir Hadžović had enough of Marcin Held’s bullshit. After clearly losing the first two rounds of the curtain jerker for UFC Stockholm, Hadžović saw Held shoot in for a single leg take down and had something ready for him. A brutal little something.

Poor Marcin Held. One minute you’re fighting for the Bellator lightweight championship, the next minute you’ve lost three straight in the UFC after some guy with an unpronounceable last name just made you the cornerstone of his highlight reel. Damn. MMA remains the cruelest mistress of all.