Video: UFC Kansas City: Mighty Mouse Domination, Whittaker’s Upset, and Thug Rose!

Praise the MMA Gods! UFC on Fox 23 from Kansas City, MO has restored out collective faith in the UFC. Demetrious Johnson remains the most dynamic champion in mixed martial arts, and he has become a demonic, vicious, limb snatcher. “Thug” Rose Namajunas claimed the #1 contender status for the Strawweight title by nearly decapitating Michelle Waterson. Robert Whittaker went full Crocodile Dundee on the previously untouchable Jacare Sousa. The night delivered in every way possible.

Demetrious Johnson looked dominant and destructive in his fight with Reis. At points, whole minutes went by without Reis landing any blow at all, and the entire time DJ was jabbing, leg kicking, probing for larger openings. And when those openings came, he pounced on them. You can’t claim the flyweights don’t deliver violence when you see Johnson attacking people like this:

The champ, @MightyMouseUFC, unloads at the end of the 2nd at #UFCKansasCity. pic.twitter.com/H2wIAM6jJn — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 16, 2017

Eventually the damage became too much for Reis, and DJ begin playing him like a fiddle, until he found his finish. Just wrapping a high level BJJ black belt up like a pretzel, no big deal:

AMAZING!



Mighty Mouse ties Anderson Silva for ten straight title defenses. Chasing history! Congrats to the CHAMP. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/S9xnTSPmi3 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 16, 2017

No other champion has delivered as many diverse finishes over the top competition in his weight class. His resume is impeccable; his defense is impregnable. Plus, in his recent fights, he’s become more aggressive, more dominant, more impressive. And you can’t help but love the real talk from Might Mouse when he is letting everyone know he is the man.

"GSP & Anderson, they were great champions ... but I'm the best champion to ever step in this Octagon." @MightyMouseUFC #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/DLDgkM4lwp — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2017

In the co-main event, “Thug” Rose showed her evolved skills and composed furocity. She damn near squeezed Michelle Waterson’s face off a la Demain Maia/Rick Story. This is exactly the reason you don’t bring your children to your MMA fight. They might have to watch someone do that to you.

My god that was a brutal and bloody rear naked choke win by @RoseNamajunas at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/VEfr2u77be — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) April 16, 2017

And finally, the emergence of a new Middleweight contender. Continuing the never ending battle between crocodiles and Australians, Robert Whittaker was a sizable underdog against Jacare Souza, and he didn’t give a fuck. This will go down as one of the classic underdog domination in modern MMA. The entire arena was stunned to see Bobby Knuckles takes control of the fight so easily.

LATER GATOR! @RJWhittaker1990 is making his move in the middleweight division. HUGE finish. pic.twitter.com/FkVNgz0Zd3 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 16, 2017

People Doing Cool Shit on the Prelims:

Tom “Fire Kid” Duquesnoy is the truth. Elbow death KO & Jean Claude Van Dam split in your UFC debut? Sign me up, good sir.

The Matt Serra Coaching Method made an appearance during Aljo Sterling’s unanimous decision victory over Taquenho. Reminders to breathe and assurances that their fighter’s “got this” will be heard.

Anthony Smith was behind on all three score card before he savagely knocked out Andrew Sanchez. Too bad no one understood a word of his post-fight speech.

.@LionHeartSmith living up to his nickname and rallying to get the KO victory!! 2 more bouts coming up on #UFCFIGHTPASS! pic.twitter.com/6EVkhScd4v — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 15, 2017

Anthony Smith was down 20-18 on all three scorecards heading into the final round against Andrew Sanchez. #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/zrpkIWgmup — Rob Tatum (@RobTatumMMA) April 15, 2017

And finally, Zak Cummings choked out Nathan Coy, which was impressive but overshadowed by Mike England stopping the fight way too late.