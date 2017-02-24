Video: UFC fighter turned Bro-wrestler Matt Riddle calls Dana White a cold-blooded asshole

Matt Riddle may be the American Dream. Not in the “Dusty Rhodes son of a plumber rises to stardom” kind of way but in the “stoner gets fired from his lame job only to find his true calling” kind of way. From UFC roster fodder to pro wrestling indie darling, Matt Riddle’s life is going pretty good in 2017.

The focus of a new reality series by our friends at FloSlam, The King of Bros was asked about his former employer and specifically UFC President Dan White. Watch as Riddle doesn’t hold back, and lands a verbal top rope elbow drop to the chest plate of Mr. White.