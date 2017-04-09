Video: UFC 210 PPV Descends Into Absurity and Daniel Cormier Goes Full Heel

UFC 210 graced Buffalo, New York with the unique blend of bizarre post-fight heel turns, unexpected retirement announcements, and commission incompetence that seems to distinguish the current state mixed martial arts. The final two fights of the night ended with boos being rained down on the victors. But the crowd got a good show, or as good a show as we’ve got from the UFC in a little while. The Buffalo crowd seemed happy to hang out late to boo DC, not because they were frustrated, but because it was fun. The crowd had showed up early and seemed anxious all night, the cabin fever of a long upstate winter demanding blood and circus. And the card delivered. At least enough that they didn’t throw beers into the cage. Plus there were enough head scratching moments to distract the drunks. The real confusion started in the co-main event…

And of course, the fumbling stupidity of the of state athletic commissions trying to enforce the rules of MMA. Tonight, the NYSAC proven itself a worthy competitor for the worse commission in the sport. This after only hosting four UFC events. Gegard Mousasi was awarded a TKO victory in the second round after landing two potentially illegal knees (which where proved to be legal?) and having the referee stop the match. After the referee broke the action due to the illegal knees that were actually legal, they doctors determined that Weidman wasn’t fit to continue. Even though they should have never been brought into the cage in the first place. So because Weidman was rendered unable to continue by legal blows, Mousasi was awarded a TKO, even though they stoppage was only called for by people who shouldn’t have been given an opinion. Confused? So was literally every person in the charge of enforcing the rule cage side. Far to often in this sport during these types of incidents, the more curious part of the whole circus is that you can never quite even tell who is in charge. It seems like screaming Joe Rogan has as much influence as the ref. And Marc Ratner is constantly babbling complete nonsense, that only clouds your understand of the situation and rules. Anyway, let’s take a peek at these amateur Zapruder films to see if those knees were legal.

In a way, I’m happy. Because now we get to keep getting trash talking Mousasi, and that is something we all want.

The main event brought drama in more ways than one. It seemed like Buffalo was amped to see “Rumble” Johnson dethrone Daniel Cormier. Only to have DC snatch that hope away when he got Rumble’s back and ended the show. Except for Cormier, the show was just getting started.

First, the post-fight interview unexpected went to Anthony “Rumble”Johnson who unceremoniously retired. It was a surprisingly heart felt moment, and I was shocked by how emotional it all was. Until Rumble, with the up most sincerity, give a shout out to Mike Goldberg. At that moment, I couldn’t help but believe that Rumble was trolling the entire fight game. I instant realized that it would be a masterpiece troll, and high level career decision, to set up a money fight with Jones in two years without having to take any other fights. Really nice work with that “business opportunity”, Anthony.

And finally, Daniel Cormier brought the weird home. In a full heel turn, he encouraged the crowd to boo him, told Jimi Manuwa who was cage side that Manuwa really didn’t want to fight him, and finally he then told Jon Jones when he got his “homework in order”, he would see him in the classroom. Proving that Daniel Cormier trades jokes with your dad.

Plus Patrick Cote retired:

And Cynthia Cavillo went full Diaz in her post fight speech:

Some other fun shit that happened on the prelims:

Gregor Gillespie finished off the Fight Pass prelims by being a stone cold killer… pocketing $50K.

WOW!!! @gregor_the_gift wastes NO time in making a statement!! #UFC210 continues with 9 more bouts, don't miss the action!! pic.twitter.com/XtxTaXiReg — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 8, 2017

During his Fox Sports One prelim, Patrick Cummins won a fight in that special kind of way only he can. It wouldn’t be a Patrick Cummins win if him face didn’t look like this afterward:

Undefeated Shane Burgos unloaded Gohen style on Charles Rosa and both guys nabbed $50K for the crazy fight. It was awesome.

Shane Burgos def Charles Rosa by KO. #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/tE1gVcYdcZ — Clayton Baker (@IGIF_) April 9, 2017

Shane Burgos has been transported to hospital after his #UFC210 victory and will not speak to the media. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 9, 2017

Kamaru Usman looked like a legit. Brought some flavor dancing and dropping Sean Strickland while grinding out a decision win:

And Myles Jury came out of hibernation to elbow a man to death:

TERRIBLE castigo de Myles Jury para De La Torre que no pudo salir del dominio y se termina el combate con TKO:#UFC210 #UFCenFD pic.twitter.com/ZhevCEfh5d — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 9, 2017

Here’s the post fight press conference. We’d suggest you skip toward the end to listen to Daniel Cormier, channel his inner Tito Ortiz, and deliver the dumbest mixed metaphor in the history of MMA.