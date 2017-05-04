Video: TUF Talk Has Just Produced the Most Cringe-Worthy Segment of All Time

We can all admit that we are over the Werdum face, right? I mean if he only dropped it once in a while, I’d still get a kick out of it. But every single time I see Fabricio Werdum, I see him making that dumb face. It’s almost like it’s a nervous tick…

But anyway, some genius over at Fox Sports 1 actually thought it’d be fun to ask fans to send in pictures of them doing the Werdum face. To compound the stupidity of this one note gag, Werdum and Dominick Cruz had to judge the photos as “Jokes or Jokers” by showing a cut out of Werdum doing the Werdum face (making them Jokes) or doing some other face (which makes them Jokers, which is worse I guess?). Good Lord, is it embarrassing for everyone. Sometimes it seems like TUF Talk is in competition with itself to make the most cringe-worthy television possible. Shout out to Cruz though, who clearly hates being involved in this and just waits to see what Werdum says, and agrees. Solid way to handle this with bullshit with some dignity, Dom.