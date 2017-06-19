Video: Track suit wearing Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for May-Mac undercard fight

This may be the perfect fight. The build-up for Adrien Broner vs. Nate Diaz may be the only single living thing that could top the insanity of a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super-fight for the ages. If Mayweather Promotions wants to go full circus with the undercard of May-Mac then they need to have Broner vs. Diaz as their co-attraction.

Diaz being Diaz is as real as they come while Broner is a walking Boondocks boxing character number one, come to real life in human form.

Just listen to Broner speak on any topic and try not to let your jaw drop past your chest plate.

Now close your eyes and fantasy book a Broner-Diaz press tour in the weeks building up to their August 26th boxing match. Fight Gods we don’t ask for much (editor’s note: That’s a lie) but please find it in your hearts to make a Adrian Broner vs. Nate Diaz boxing match for the undercard of Mayweather vs. McGregor. Or better yet have Adrien Broner’s boxing career further flame out so he’s forced to meet Nate Diaz in the center of the Octagon sometime in 2018.