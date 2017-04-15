Video: Tough Day at the Office for “Felony” Charles Bennett

MMA Rundown

“Felony” Charles Bennett has enjoyed a career resurgence that no one, especially he, probably ever expected.  From a Pride and King of the Cage oddity, to international journeyman, “Krazy Horse”‘s journey has been a weird one.  And sometimes weird journeys take dark turns.

In the Chinese promotion MAS, Felony had a rough outing against Pong Thong who knocked him the fuck out.

Before the KO, Thong was dominating thoroughly even putting Bennett through the ropes.

Let’s remember happier times with Krazy Horse:

