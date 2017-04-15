Video: Tough Day at the Office for “Felony” Charles Bennett

“Felony” Charles Bennett has enjoyed a career resurgence that no one, especially he, probably ever expected. From a Pride and King of the Cage oddity, to international journeyman, “Krazy Horse”‘s journey has been a weird one. And sometimes weird journeys take dark turns.

In the Chinese promotion MAS, Felony had a rough outing against Pong Thong who knocked him the fuck out.

Krazy Horse was KTFO at Mas in China pic.twitter.com/U4opRuvw4j — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) April 15, 2017

Before the KO, Thong was dominating thoroughly even putting Bennett through the ropes.

Let’s remember happier times with Krazy Horse: