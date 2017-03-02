Video: Tony Ferguson and his Wardrobe Master the Staredown at UFC 209 Media Day

Tony Ferguson dominated every facet of this UFC 209 media face off. First, those boots. At least six inches of lift from that heel. The sunglasses, headphones in one ear, and is that a stress relief ball in his hand? What unbelievable style. Cap it all off with Ferguson scaring the Be-Jesus out of Dana White?

Watch @TonyFergusonXT scare the shit outta Dana White while staring down @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/8aJJTmPrWn — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 2, 2017

What did we ever do to deserve Tony Ferguson?