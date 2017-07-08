MMA Rundown

Video: Todd Gisham Fails When Trying to Pronounce Sakuraba & Everyone Hates Him

What the fuck, Todd Grisham? How in the fuck are you going to mispronounce the name of MMA legend, and recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Kazushi Sakuraba? Some things in this sport are forgivable. We endured a decade of Mike Goldberg mispronouncing a myriad of names (let’s not even get into Joanna Jedrzejczyk). But, Goldie’s unabashed passion for the sport and lovable brand of stupidity gave him a pass. It even endeared us to him. But Gisham’s fuck up was a bridge too far.  Let’s take a listen.

 

Check out that second pronunciation after the dreadful first attempt. You can only imagine someone in the production truck, screaming in Todd’s ear the correct way to say an incredible phonetic Japanese name. For fuck’s sake Todd, it’s pronounced exactly how it’s written. Don’t you professionally read and speak for a living? Have you never seen the name Sakuraba before? I can’t imagine this is the first time you’ve read a Japanese or foreign name. This is so piss poor, it makes me wonder if Grisham did this intentionally. Maybe he enjoys be hated by all of MMA fandom.

Anyway, let’s check out some choice cuts from Grisham well deserved Twitter roasting:

 

Post-script: Todd Grisham did hop on Twitter afterward to acknowledge the mistake. For whatever that’s worth.

