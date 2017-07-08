Video: Todd Gisham Fails When Trying to Pronounce Sakuraba & Everyone Hates Him

What the fuck, Todd Grisham? How in the fuck are you going to mispronounce the name of MMA legend, and recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Kazushi Sakuraba? Some things in this sport are forgivable. We endured a decade of Mike Goldberg mispronouncing a myriad of names (let’s not even get into Joanna Jedrzejczyk). But, Goldie’s unabashed passion for the sport and lovable brand of stupidity gave him a pass. It even endeared us to him. But Gisham’s fuck up was a bridge too far. Let’s take a listen.

Todd Grisham Massacring Kazushi Sakuraba name pic.twitter.com/FEvR63PPkA — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) July 8, 2017

Check out that second pronunciation after the dreadful first attempt. You can only imagine someone in the production truck, screaming in Todd’s ear the correct way to say an incredible phonetic Japanese name. For fuck’s sake Todd, it’s pronounced exactly how it’s written. Don’t you professionally read and speak for a living? Have you never seen the name Sakuraba before? I can’t imagine this is the first time you’ve read a Japanese or foreign name. This is so piss poor, it makes me wonder if Grisham did this intentionally. Maybe he enjoys be hated by all of MMA fandom.

Anyway, let’s check out some choice cuts from Grisham well deserved Twitter roasting:

Holy fuck Todd Grisham couldn't pronounce Sakuraba's name. Instantly the most cringeworthy moment in MMA history. #TUFFinale — Matt Saccaro (@MattSaccaro) July 8, 2017

Todd Grisham mispronounced Kazushi Sakuraba's first AND last names. This sport is trash. — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) July 8, 2017

Yo, Todd Grisham botched saying Sakuraba. I've excused everything up until this point. Now he's forever shunned.#TUFFinale — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) July 8, 2017

I've given Goldberg as much hell as anyone over the years, but he would never have botched Kazushi Sakuraba's name the way Grisham did. — Shawn W. Smith (@shawn_w_smith) July 8, 2017

BAW GAWD Grisham. Mangled Sakuraba's name right there. Oh no. There's no saving this. — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) July 8, 2017

When Todd Grisham mispronounces Kazushi Sakuraba's name less than 24 hours after his induction into the UFC Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/12Cl265UOt — MMA season (@MMAseason) July 8, 2017

GRISHAM IS A FUCKING DISGRACE. This Sakuraba gaffe is only the latest in a long list of reasons to fire that clown. Bye Kermit @ufc — Mikey Havok (@TheHavokgamer) July 8, 2017

Overeem says he saw Todd Grisham tap trying to say Sakuraba's name. #TufFinale @MMARoasted — DanaUnleashed (@DanaUnleashed) July 8, 2017

Post-script: Todd Grisham did hop on Twitter afterward to acknowledge the mistake. For whatever that’s worth.