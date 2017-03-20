Video: The best sub of the week was in London and it was Rico Franco’s mad Twister at CSFC

Twister alert!!! UFC London was a pretty good fight card filled with exciting fights and surprising knockouts but the best submission of the weekend also went down in London. While the MMA’s world dried eyes turned to the UFC’s return to the UK, Caged Steel Fighting Championship held their 17th event at The Doncaster Dome.

Okay cool, regional cards happen all the time on Saturday nights but this one saw anonymous welterweight Rico Franco pull off one of mixed martial arts rarest and neck breaking submissions. Watch as Franco locks Steve Webster in a wick Twister sub that would make Eddie Bravo eyes dilate the natural way.