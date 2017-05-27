Video: Strongman Fights and Heavyweight Knockouts at Massive KSW Coliseum Event

KSW has planted its flag as the Pride FC of Europe. It’s kind of hard to understate just how massive the promotion has become in Poland and in the global MMA scene. Outside of the watchful eyes of the US based fandom, KSW Coliseum drew the second highest attendance of any MMA event in the history of the sport, with more than 58,000 people heading to Warsaw to watch the sport of kings.

In total, there were five different title fights, three back-to-back-to-back heavyweight fights each with their own bit of insanity circumstances, plus appearances by Sokoudjou and Norman Parke in the under card to make you scratch your head. It seemed like the perfect combination of humongous human beings and bizarre gimmick grudge matches to make any fan reminiscent of the heyday of Japanese MMA. So let’s see how this wild night played out.

First, in the the actual Heavyweight Championship fight, bad guy Marcin Różalski flattens Mr. Nice Guy Fernando Rodrigues Jr. nearly immediately in the first round.

Not freak show enough for you? Well, let’s take a quick peek at Poland’s new Heavyweight champion.

In the second battle of the Heavyweight Trifecta, a bad blood battle between massive Polish rapper Paweł “Popek Monster” Rak and massive bodybuilder Robert Burneika had the “Popek Monster” living up to his name. Thus forever proving that the forces of Hip Hop will always overcomes the steroid vanity of bodybuilding.

Let’s hope that finally ends all the recent uproar from bodybuilders thinking they can fight in Mixed Martial Arts.

Finally, a battle between two former Strongman rivals, as Mariusz Pudzianowski elbowed Tyberiusz Kowalczyk into the Negative Zone which is what it seems all of Poland really wanted to see.

In the champion versus champion main event, Mamed Khadilov remain undefeated as he styled on Borys Mańkowski in a unanimous decision victory, landing some sweet ax kicks in the process.

Not enough weird spectacle for you? Well in an under card loss, it seems like Norman Parke was bitten by his opponent. That always seems to spice up an MMA fight.

Wow, looks like Gamrot DID bite Parke's finger haha pic.twitter.com/nxPqMtAX97 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2017

With this kind of outrageous display of mixed martial arts, KSW has solidified itself as must watch viewing. But may we humbly suggest that the show could use a few add-ons? Perhaps some sword demonstrations or a display of acrobatics? Or both? It just seems like some ladies swinging on ribbons and guys swinging swords in between fights would really help the aesthetic they have going on.