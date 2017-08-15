Video: Strawweight Claudia Gadelha practices dancing in her mirror, may start new movement trend

The next advancement in MMA movement training may have just happened right before our very eyes. Strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha, her nine pack abs and a mirror in her New Mexico home are dancing their way towards innovation.

On a two fight week winning streak since going five rounds and earning Fight of the Night honors opposite champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Gadelha has looked for ways to improve her dance moves but has likely stumbled upon some sort of advanced metaphysical martial arts moves.

Somebody hold Conor McGregor’s pool noodle expert AKA Ido Portal closely as you watch Claudia Gadelha dance in front of her mirror.